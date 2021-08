August 6, 2021

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a three-under 67 in the third round to hold on to the second position and remain in strong contention for the country’s maiden Olympic medal in the sport.

Aditi was 12-under 201 after three rounds and is the sole golfer in second position, three strokes adrift of leader Nelly Korda of USA who carded a two-under 69 in the penultimate round. This is Aditi’s second Olympic appearance. She had finished tied 41st in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro edition.