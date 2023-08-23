Good news for Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai train travellers

August 23, 2023

Shatabdi to run on Wednesdays, no service on Thursdays; Vande Bharat Express to run as usual except on Wednesdays

New schedule to be effective from Dec. 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Here is a piece of good news for train commuters, who were severely inconvenienced with the non-availability of Shatabdi Express and Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Mysuru and Chennai on Wednesdays.

In the revised schedule, South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, has announced that Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai Shatabdi Express (Train Service 12007/12008) via Bengaluru will continue to run six days a week including Wednesdays, except on Thursdays with the new schedule coming into effect from Dec. 20, 2023. Previously, Shatabdi train was not available on Wednesdays. With the revised schedule, passengers will now have the option to travel on the Shatabdi Express on all days except Thursdays.

This development aims to provide increased convenience and flexibility to passengers travelling between Mysuru and Chennai.

In addition, it is stated that the service of Vande Bharat Express on Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai route will continue to run six days a week, except on Wednesdays. Vande Bharat is another high-speed train service that connects major cities and offers a premium travel experience to passengers.

Passengers are advised to take note of these changes in the train schedules and plan their travel accordingly.

The revised schedules for both the Chennai-Mysuru- Chennai Shatabdi Express and the Vande Bharat Express will be implemented from Dec. 20, 2023, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Sr. PRO K. Lohiteshwara.

It may be mentioned here that several readers of Star of Mysore had written about the severe inconvenience caused due to the schedule of Shatabdi clashing with Vande Bharat. Some others had also demanded to run Jan Shatabdi Fast Express Train, apart from Shatabdi and Vande Bharat to cater to the middle class and general public.

Shatabdi arrives in Mysuru at 1 pm and departs at 2.15 pm while Vande Bharat arrives in Mysuru at 12.20 pm and departs at 1.05 pm.