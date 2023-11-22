Goods vehicles, ambulances clog roads around K.R. Hospital

November 22, 2023

From Janatha Bazar on Dhanvantri Road to Sayyaji Rao Road Junction

From Sayyaji Rao Road-Dhanvantri Road Junction to Ayurveda College Circle

Mysore/Mysuru: The problem of private ambulances and goods vehicles parking along the side of the bustling Dhanvantri Road, stretching from Janatha Bazar Medical Store to Sayyaji Rao Road and from the Sayyaji Rao Road-Dhanvantri Road junction to the Government Ayurveda College Circle, is once again in the spotlight.

This issue not only exacerbates existing parking challenges in the heart of Mysuru city but also contributes to a cluttered appearance around K.R. and Cheluvamba Hospitals.

The persistent practice of parking on busy roads is causing numerous issues and inconveniences for both motorists and pedestrians. Specifically, the stretch from the Janatha Bazar Medical Store to Sayyaji Rao Road and the Sayyaji Rao Road-Dhanvantri Road junction to the Government Ayurveda College Circle is designated for parking two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Unfortunately, this space is consistently occupied by private ambulances and goods vehicles.

Despite the potential to accommodate over 20 to 30 cars from the Janatha Bazar Medical Store to Sayyaji Rao Road and more than 50 cars from the Sayyaji Rao Road-Dhanvantri Road junction to the Government Ayurveda College Circle, the available space is consistently scarce.

Over 20 private ambulances, stationed throughout the day waiting for the call to shift patients and many goods vehicles delivering goods to the banana mandi and other areas of the Devaraja Market, occupy these areas — many times in a haphazard manner — from morning until evening.

This leaves minimal room for other designated vehicles, hindering their ability to park in the allocated spaces.

These parked vehicles are also creating safety hazards for both drivers and pedestrians. Reduced visibility, especially at the Sayyaji Rao Road-Dhanvantri Road intersection is increasing the risk of accidents. Emergency vehicles are also facing difficulties navigating through these congested roads.

Earlier, these private ambulances used to be parked inside the mortuary compound of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI). However, as they created a ruckus there with noise and irregular parking, the MMC&RI authorities denied them entry and closed the parking area, forcing these ambulance drivers to park by the side of the K.R. Hospital.

Policemen will be posted: Traffic ACP

When private ambulances and goods vehicles occupy public parking spaces, especially in busy areas where the parking is meant for cars and two-wheelers, it limits the availability of parking for those who need it. “This scarcity is resulting in increased competition for parking spaces and frustration among drivers searching for suitable spots,” said Traffic ACP Parashuramappa.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, he said that he was aware of the problem and would initiate action. “We will visit the spot to examine the issue in detail. In fact, after the goods are delivered to the Devaraja Market, the goods autos must leave the place instead of parking there, obstructing space. Likewise, private ambulances cannot be parked all day long here in a prime parking spot,” he said.

If need be, a Police Constable will be posted to regulate parking making space for designated vehicles to park and a ‘no parking’ board will be erected at both places, the ACP added.