Government appoints Nodal Officer for Remdesivir supply to Private Hospitals

April 15, 2021

Bengaluru: Following complaints about non-availability of Remdisiver injection to treat Corona patients in Private Hospitals, the State Government is facilitating supplies meant for privately admitted patients in private hospitals. Accordingly, a Nodal Officer has been appointed whose contact details are as follows: Kempaiah Suresh, Deputy Drugs Controller-1, Regional Office, Bengaluru. Mob: 70198-61430 or 90357-96385; e-mail: [email protected]

A hospital needing the drug should send request through e-mail/ WhatsApp/ SMS containing names of the patients and their SRF IDs for facilitating supplies from a company/ C&F agent/ Government stock.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) is responsible for supplying Remdesivir to Government Hospitals and for Govt. referred patients in private hospitals as per their requirements under the arrangements finalised last year.

Strict action

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has warned of strict action against those causing artificial shortage of Remdesivir to jack up prices.