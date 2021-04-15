Government appoints Nodal Officer for Remdesivir supply to Private Hospitals
News

Government appoints Nodal Officer for Remdesivir supply to Private Hospitals

April 15, 2021

Bengaluru: Following complaints about non-availability of Remdisiver injection to treat Corona patients in Private Hospitals, the State Government is facilitating supplies meant for privately admitted patients in private hospitals. Accordingly, a Nodal Officer has been appointed whose contact details are as follows: Kempaiah Suresh, Deputy Drugs Controller-1, Regional Office, Bengaluru. Mob: 70198-61430 or 90357-96385; e-mail: [email protected]

A hospital needing the drug should send request through e-mail/ WhatsApp/ SMS containing names of the patients and their SRF IDs for facilitating supplies from a company/ C&F agent/ Government stock.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) is responsible for supplying Remdesivir to Government Hospitals and for Govt. referred patients in private hospitals as per their requirements under the arrangements finalised last year.

Strict action

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has warned of strict action against those causing artificial shortage of Remdesivir to jack up prices.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching