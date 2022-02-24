Government issues notification for appointment of 15,000 teachers

February 24, 2022

One percent of posts to be reserved for transgenders

Bengaluru: As a first step in connection with the appointment of teachers, the State Government on Wednesday issued draft notification of the rules for appointment of 15,000 teachers to various Government Schools across the State.

In a significant decision, the Government decided to reserve 1 percent of teacher posts for transgender community. This is the first time in Karnataka’s history that candidates from the community will be employed in Education Department. As per the draft notification, at least 150 posts will be reserved for transgender candidates. The decision was based on amendments to Karnataka Civil Service (General recruitment) Rules, 1977, following a petition filed in Karnataka High Court, it is learnt.

Department of Public Instruction Commissioner Dr. R. Vishal said that this was the first recruitment that the Department was doing after the amendments were brought in. In case there are no applications or less than 1 percent applications, the posts will be automatically converted to other categories, he added. But the transgender community is unlikely to get any relaxation in eligibility criteria. They must have the necessary educational qualification and cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

According to officials, the Common Entrance Test for recruitment of 15,000 teachers, to teach students of standards 6 to 8 in Government Schools, will be conducted soon.