Government mulling on effecting changes in textbook revision

June 2, 2022

Bengaluru: With the school textbook revision snowballing into a major controversy with several writers, Seers and other intellects taking strong exception to the Government’s action, the State Government has now come forward for a partial review of textbook revision.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of a series of demonstrations being held in protest against the alleged insult meted out to Kuvempu and Basavanna, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh to submit a comprehensive report on the ongoing textbook revision in a day.

Speaking to presspersons in the State capital on Wednesday, Bommai said that a decision on reviewing the textbook revision will be taken shortly after the sought report is submitted by the Minister.

Responding to reports that several writers have withdrawn permission for publishing of their articles or stories in textbooks, Bommai said that the opinion of writers, intellects and Seers will be taken into account. The Government will talk to such writers who have withdrawn permission and try to convince them, he added.