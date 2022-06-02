June 2, 2022

BJP candidate’s victory is certain: Ex-Union Minister Sadananda Gowda

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the BJP candidate M.V. Ravishankar’s victory in the Legislative Council polls from South Graduates Constituency is certain, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader D.V. Sadananda Gowda said that the educated voters are openly supporting the BJP candidate, which proves the enormous support that the party has.

He was addressing a press meet at a private hotel in city yesterday.

Pointing out that Ravishankar is a committed and humble BJP worker who has worked for the party for decades, Sadananda Gowda, who is also a former Chief Minister, said he perceives no opposition to the party candidate.

Noting that some lapses led to the defeat of Ravishankar in the last election, he lauded the campaign of party workers. He asked them not to commit the mistakes that led to the defeat of the party last time.

Referring to Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah’s attack on RSS, Sadananda Gowda said such attacks was unwarranted as the RSS is known for working for the cause of the society.

In a sarcastic note, the senior leader said that, but for the past few days, the war of words between the Congress and JD(S), with Siddharamaiah in focus, has taken the limelight, completely overshadowing Siddu’s attack on the RSS.

Replying to a question on some writers submitting their resignation to Government Committees and several other writers withdrawing permission for teaching of lessons written by them, in protest against textbook revision, Sadananda Gowda said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C.Nagesh are making efforts to talk with them for ending the row.

MP Pratap Simha, who also addressed the press meet, strongly contended that the BJP Government had not insulted Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, as alleged by some writers and activists.

Pointing out that Kuvempu’s prose and poetry lessons can be found in all classes from one to ten, Simha said that this is an honour for the Rashtrakavi.

Replying to a question on leaving out some chapters of History and lessons of some writers, Simha argued that the lessons were left out earlier itself and as such there is nothing to be removed now.

Responding to mass resignation of some writers from Government Committees in protest against school textbook revision, Simha questioned why Kamala Hampana, wife of writer Hampa Nagarajaiah had not quit, when her husband has quit in protest against textbook revision. He charged writers and other intellects who are targeting the Government over textbook revision issue, of creating unnecessary controversies and indirectly helping the Congress.

Simha further said that those who are out to advise the society, must first learn to respect the society.

MLA L. Nagendra, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, BJP leaders Mohan, Cable Mahesh and others were present at the press meet.