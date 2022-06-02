MUDA issues Rs. 377 crore work order for One Time Measure Plan
News

MUDA issues Rs. 377 crore work order for One Time Measure Plan

June 2, 2022

Works to be taken up in 15 packages 

Mysore/Mysuru: In keeping with its responsibility of providing basic infrastructure in  the layouts to be  handed over by it to the MCC in the near future, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has released Rs. 377 crore for taking up development works in such layouts as a One Time Measure.

Following Government’s approval for its One Time Measure plan, the MUDA has completed the tender process for taking up 120 different type of works in 15 tender packages.

MUDA has finalised the executing agency and this agency, which is entrusted with the responsibility of 12 tender packages, will take up works once the Model Code of Conduct in force for the Legislative Council polls from South Graduates Constituency comes to an end. As far as the three remaining packages are concerned, MUDA has called for re-tender.

The works include repair of roads, storm water drains, underground  drainages,  drinking water pipeline works, streetlights, construction of culverts and small bridges etc.

