Ban orders in Srirangapatna from June 3 to 5

June 2, 2022

Srirangapatna: With the Mandya District Unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP) planning to take out a ‘Srirangapatna Chalo’ march from Kuvempu Circle of the town to Jamia Masjid located close to Srirangapatna TMC on June 4, the Taluk Magistrate Shwetha S. Ravindra has imposed prohibitory orders in the town from 6 pm on June 3 till 6 am on June 5.

As per the ban orders imposed under Section 144 of CrPC, all processions, fairs, protests, demonstrations and such other mass gatherings are totally banned in this period.

This follows the complaint with Srirangapatna Town Police by VHP on May 24, claiming that Hindu sentiments were hurt due to the existence of Jamia Masjid at the site where an Anjaneya temple existed, had also warned of taking out a Srirangapatna Chalo on June 4.

Based on a Police report, Srirangapatna Tahsildar Shwetha Ravindra, who is also the Taluk Magistrate, issued prohibitory orders from June 3 to 5.