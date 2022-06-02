Mysore University to start Pharmacy College in 2023

June 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: After tasting success following the establishment of engineering college, the University of Mysore (UoM) will start a pharmacy college in the next academic year. The process of admission will commence in December, said UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop aimed at the AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education)-Induction programme for students of Mysore University School of Engineering organised by the School of Engineering, at Vignana Bhavan yesterday.

The University will introduce a pharmacy course in continuation of the expansion of its offerings of professional courses. “There was a ban on the introduction of pharmacy colleges all these years, but we received the approval on May 31. We will seek approval to introduce B.Pharma,” he added.

The UoM has identified four acres of land for the pharmacy college and all legal issues have been sorted out in the Supreme Court, he added. “After a gap of 24 years, engineering and job-oriented courses are making an entry in the Varsity. We had declared the introduction of engineering and pharmacy colleges in 2019 and the land was reserved at Chamundi foothill. But we have reserved lands on the UoM campus itself,” he said.

The VC said that the University has come up with a new building for the pharmacy college and will be named ‘Mysore University School of Pharmacy’.

“We have robust departments on our campus in chemistry, biochemistry and biotechnology. The plan is to synergise the activities of all these branches culminating in product development. We will not just offer conventional courses but have the vision to create a research and development centre in pharmaceuticals aimed at community welfare,” he added.

“We are introducing new courses that are tailor-made to the requirement of the industry and the School of Engineering launched in 2021-22 was a step in this direction. Subjects like Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Biomedical and Robotic Engineering are being taught. In another 3.5 years, 180 engineers will graduate from UoM,” he added.

Former President of District Kannada Sahitya Parishat M. Chandrashekar delivered a lecture on ‘Language and Culture’. District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. A.P. Gnanaprakash, Special Officer Dr. H.K. Chetan, Director, Mysore University School of Engineering Dr. T. Ananthapadmanabha and others were present.