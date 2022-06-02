Chief Justice of India visits Suttur Mutt, Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple
June 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice N.V. Ramana visited Suttur Mutt in Mysuru along with his wife, on May 29 and sought the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. The CJI had discussions with Swamiji on current issues. He said that every person in the country including the last person in the remote corner is eligible to get what is due to him and that alone prevents him from knocking on the doors of judiciary for seeking justice.

The Chief Justice commended the service being rendered by the Mutt and JSS Mahavidyapeetha in the fields of spirituality, education, health and culture across the societies within and outside India.

Chief Justice Ramana was also invited to pay a visit to JSS Spiritual Mission in Maryland, while visiting the United States of America (USA).

The CJI couple, who were on a private visit, offered prayers at Chamundeshwari temple atop the Hill and also visited Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Gundulpet on Tuesday.

They also visited the elephant camp at Mudumalai and enjoyed safari at Bandipur.

On Monday, they had stayed overnight at The Serai Bandipur Resorts.

