Governor returns Mysuru Development Authority Bill

February 23, 2025

Thaawarchand Gehlot cites ongoing probes, pending Court cases in MUDA controversy

Bengaluru: The State Government’s plan to revamp and re-brand Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) as the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), modelled after the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Act, has hit a roadblock as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returned the Mysuru Development Authority Bill, 2024.

The Bill, aimed at ensuring coordinated planning and streamlined implementation of schemes by the proposed MDA and State and Central Governments, was passed by the Legislative Assembly through a voice vote on Dec. 18, 2024 and sent to the Governor for assent.

Governor’s observations: The Governor cited the timing of the Bill as a key concern, noting that it was introduced amid ongoing investigations into alleged irregularities in MUDA.

A One-Man Judicial Commission of inquiry, probes by Enforcement Directorate and an investigation by the Karnataka Lokayukta are currently underway. Additionally, several related cases are pending in various Courts, the Governor observed.

“In this scenario, it is not advisable to create a new entity in place of an existing one. It would be better to enact this legislation after the conclusion of these inquiries,” the Governor stated in his note, suggesting that a law should be drafted only after all investigations are completed. He has also directed that the file be resubmitted with clarifications on these aspects.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot further noted that the amendment to the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961, should be considered alongside the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Bill for greater clarity.

Heritage Protection Committee

Meanwhile, the proposed Bill includes the formation of a Heritage Protection Committee under the new MDA to preserve Mysuru’s heritage significance. Additionally, Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act, 2024, was formulated in March to develop the Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill.

However, the Governor questioned whether the newly proposed Bill already covers this area, as it falls within Mysuru city’s jurisdiction.

The Bill seeks to separate MUDA from the Urban Development Department, which has controlled it under the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act of 1987.

Approved at the Cabinet meeting on Dec. 13, the Bill positions the MDA as the central agency for regional development. It proposes minimal representation from lawmakers on the new MDA Board, which will primarily consist of senior officers. Currently, all Mysuru MLAs and MLCs are members of the MUDA Board, but the Bill limits legislative representation to just two State legislators.