Camera issues persist without clear cause

February 23, 2025

Mysuru: Tecsidel ITS, a Gurgaon-based firm, has installed 24 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Cameras along the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway at three locations, with eight cameras at each spot.

In addition, Police Department has collaborated with other companies to install multiple cameras. Some cameras are directly installed by the Police Department, which claims they function similarly to ANPR cameras. However, glitches persist and reasons remain unclear.

Akash Sinha, CEO of Tecsidel ITS, told Star of Mysore that when a camera captures a traffic violation, the footage is sent to the back-end, where staff manually verify violation before forwarding it to the Police Department.

Under the agreement between Tecsidel, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Police, the Police must verify the violation and file a case before a notice is sent to the violator. However, ADGP Sharath Chandra revealed that due to lack of manpower, this verification process is not being conducted, except for violations in Bengaluru city.

As a result, violations captured by ANPR cameras are not verified and penalty notices are automatically sent to vehicle owners identified through number plates. There are over 60 cameras on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, including 24 installed by Tecsidel.

The company maintains that it is not responsible for the 36 cameras installed by the Police and other private agencies.

“All our 24 cameras are accurate and this can be verified by anyone. In every penalty notice, the camera location or the site of the violation is mentioned. We are 100 percent confident that the penalty notices generated by our ANPR cameras are accurate, leaving no room for errors,” said Akash Sinha.

Weather conditions sometimes contribute to errors in cameras. From 5 am to 9 am, mist and fog can obscure the cameras’ view, preventing clear captures of violating vehicles. Similarly, intense sunlight can reflect off number plates, reducing visibility and leading to incorrect readings.

“Despite these challenges, our back-end team manually verifies each violation before generating penalty notices. If any complaints are received about wrongful penalties, we will make amends and reimburse any loss incurred by the vehicle owner,” Akash said.