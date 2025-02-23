Traffic violations on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway: Police launch system to rectify wrong penalties 

February 23, 2025

Verification of every violation and penalty notice impossible due to manpower shortage, says ADGP Sharath Chandra

Mysuru: On the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway-275, complaints about wrong penalties are on the rise, with AI-powered cameras inaccurately detecting violations such as not wearing seatbelts, misidentifying vehicles and issuing overspeeding fines even when vehicles were within speed limits. This has led to drivers being penalised despite following traffic rules.

In response, K.V. Sharath Chandra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Commissioner of Traffic and Road Safety stated that a system has been established for affected drivers to contest incorrect notices.

Those wrongfully penalised can contact the ADGP Office via email at [email protected] or visit the jurisdictional City Commissionerate or the offices of the Superintendent of Police.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Sharath Chandra acknowledged that verifying all traffic violations on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway is challenging due to manpower shortages.

The Highway is equipped with over 60 AI-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. However, faulty AI systems are a major concern as they can misinterpret images, leading to incorrect penalties for seatbelt or overspeeding violations and even wrongly identifying vehicles.

Some drivers reported receiving speeding fines despite adhering to speed limits, attributing the issue to camera malfunctions or miscalculations. Concerns have been raised about the accuracy of the system, particularly in scenarios where lighting conditions or clothing colours impact detection.

Additionally, complaints have emerged from vehicle owners who received overspeeding notices for locations like Channapatna or Ramanagara, despite their cars being parked at home at the time.

Cameras functioning effectively

ADGP Sharath Chandra maintains that all cameras on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway are functioning effectively. “We have been monitoring the cameras for the past year and found them to be working successfully. Although we’ve received reports of glitches — like incorrect vehicle penalties or wrong number plate captures — such cases are minimal compared to the vast number of vehicles on the Highway. These are negligible. Any automated system can experience glitches and errors can also occur with manual intervention. Due to manpower shortages, verifying every violation is impractical,” he said.

Vehicle owners or drivers who receive incorrect penalty notices can report the issue for verification and correction. “If a vehicle is parked at home but receives a violation notice, owner can contact us directly. They can email the ADGP’s office at [email protected] or mail jurisdictional SP or Commissioner. All SPs and Commissioners have been instructed to verify complaints and take corrective action. If a genuine case of wrongful penalty is identified, we will waive the penalty. The complainant will get a response within seven days,” the ADGP stated.

Sharath Chandra also noted that the Department is monitoring social media for complaints on wrongful fines. “We have voluntarily checked social media posts where public reported wrong fines. We have reached out to such individuals, verified the complaints and waived off incorrect penalties. We have removed such cases from our database, sparing the public from paying fines for offences they did not commit,” the ADGP added.