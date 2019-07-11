Governor writes to Chief Secretary, asks him not to take major decisions
News

Governor writes to Chief Secretary, asks him not to take major decisions

Bengaluru: Even as there are reports that the JD(S)-Congress Government is taking major decisions at a time when it is on a shaky wicket, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala has written a letter to the State Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar instructing the Government not to take any major decisions now.

The Governor, taking note of the resignation of 18 MLAs from the ruling coalition, is said to be convinced that the Government does not have the majority and hence he has written to the Government asking it not to take any major decisions, according to sources.

This letter has been despatched along with the two letters the Governor wrote to the Assembly Speaker on the issue of  the resignation of the MLAs, the sources added.

July 11, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching