Govt. and aided Schools re-open

May 31, 2023

MLAs, officials accord warm welcome to students

Mysore/Mysuru: The Government and aided Lower Primary, Higher Primary and High Schools were re-opened today after summer holidays. Gates of a total of 3,446 schools across the district were warmly opened for school children who came enthusiastically to schools on the first day of the new academic year-2023. All the Schools were issued guidelines by the State Government to make preparations for re-opening by compulsorily distributing sweets to students on the first day along with midday meals.

Mysuru DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs and newly elected MLA from Chamaraja K. Harishgowda welcomed students at Kumbarakoppal Government Higher Primary School by offering them sweets, textbooks and uniforms.

The MLA and DDPI inspected basic facilities provided in the school like drinking water, toilets and preparations for midday meals. They also directed teachers to take good care of students and other activities of the school. Some parents had accompanied their children on the first day of the school.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri welcomed the students at Government Primary School, Keelanapura village.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa received students at Government Primary School, Kanakagiri in Vidyaranyapuram and offered sweets to students, while NR MLA Tanveer Sait welcomed students at Government Primary School, Kyathamaranahalli and also at Nizamia school and encouraged them by offering sweets, textbooks and uniforms.

Books are being distributed at all schools of the district. Teachers of Government Schools had made all the preparations in connection with the reopening of schools, yesterday itself. There was about 60 percent attendance in Schools on the first day today.

Schools will function for 244 days during the academic year 2023-24 — from May 31 to Oct.7 (from Oct. 8 to 24 there will be Dasrara holidays).

The second term will start from Oct. 25 and go on till Apr. 10, 2024, says a circular issued by the Officials of Department of Public Instructions.

It has also been directed to ensure that all students get textbooks and uniforms compulsorily by May 31 and complete Aadhaar Card verification for remaining students.