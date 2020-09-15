Govt. doctors warn of stopping OPD services from next Monday
September 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Government yet to respond to their demands that included an end to  pay disparity, regularisation of contract doctors who have completed three years of service and protection against assaults at work place, the Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) has warned of stopping OPD (Out Patient Department) services at all Government Hospitals across the State from next Monday (Sept. 21). 

Health Minister B. Sriramulu was holding a meeting with the striking doctors at Vidhana Soudha when we went to Press.

Apart from stopping sharing of COVID and all kinds of  Non-COVID reports with the Government, the Association has also backed out of  attending meetings with Government authorities from today. 

Although regular COVID and Non-COVID lab tests will be conducted, the doctors attached to the Health and Family Welfare Department, will not submit reports and as such there will be no daily COVID-19 updates across the State from today.

The members of KGMOA  had presented a common memorandum to their respective Deputy Commissioners yesterday seeking fulfilment of their demands.

In order to press the Government for fulfilment of their demands, the KGMOA, which has nearly 5,000 members has planned to take out a Bengaluru Chalo programme on Sept. 21, where a demonstration will be held in front of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Headquarters located close to Anand Rao Circle in the heart of the State capital. The KGMOA has the backing of other Doctor bodies such as IMA, MAHAN and Private Medical Practitioners Associations.

