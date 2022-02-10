Govt. School gets new look

February 10, 2022

Mysuru couple lend helping hand through NGO

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to bring life and add colour to the Government School built around 45 years ago in H.D. Kote, a Mysuru couple with the help of an NGO, named Upkriti, and its 15 volunteers, have given it a facelift.

On request from M. Padmini, the Head Mistress of Government Higher Primary School (GHPS), Gandhinagar in H.D. Kote, Mysuru couple Balasubramanyan and his wife Swarnalatha, along with their friends, came forward to help renovate the school.

There are 80 students studying from 1st to 7th standards in the school with only three teachers — Aswal M. Padmini and Noor Ayesha of Hunsur and Kaveri of Mysuru.

The school has seven classrooms out of which two classrooms are in a dilapidated condition. A request has been sent to the Government to demolish the two classrooms and reconstruct them. In four of the remaining five classrooms, water was leaking from roof during rainy season.

Hence, the Mysuru couple through the NGO took up the renovation of the school.

On Feb. 5 and 6, the volunteers including professional artists, engineering students, advocate and software engineers, worked at the School and gave a beautiful makeover to the school that includes waterproof painting on walls, Nali Kali theme painting for classrooms and donation of computers.

Cartoon characters too find a place on the walls of Nali Kali classrooms. The volunteers are giving in their time each weekend without any compensation in return, so that they can help children enjoy their time at school.

The NGO has also promised the school to get the toilets and dining hall constructed.

Upkriti NGO Founder-President N. Chandan, along with volunteers Manasa, Kruthik, Sushmitha, Amrutha, Darshan, Medha, Prakruthi, Kiran, Sanjay, Naushin, Tahreen, Vishal, Lohith, Inchara, Harsha and artist Yellappa took part in giving the facelift to the building.

Rs. 1.20 lakh

When Balasubramanyan was in Gandhinagar to create awareness among the villagers about planting trees, HM Padmini had requested Balasubramanyan to provide some facilities to the school. Hence, Balasubramanyan and Swarnalatha couple visited the school and listed the facilities needed.

At first, with the help of their friends, the couple provided stationeries and study materials to all the students and later sports equipment was provided to the school. Finally, the school was given a new look by painting all the classrooms and also compound of the school at a cost of Rs. 1.20 lakh.