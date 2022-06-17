‘Graduate voters have succeeded in maintaining sanctity of election’
Mysore/Mysuru: JD(S) rebel MLC Marithibbegowda, who openly campaigned for Congress candidate Madhu G. Madegowda in the recently held Legislative Council Polls, has said that the educated voters have maintained the sanctity of the polls by electing the Congress candidate. 

Addressing a press meet at a private hotel here yesterday, Marithibbegowda said he was happy that Congress candidate was elected by a huge margin.

Thanking the electorate for making the wise choice, he opined that the Graduate voters have also spoken about their mind on the ruling BJP dispensation.

Charging the JD(S) top brass of failing to keep its promise of announcing long time party worker Keelara Jayaram as the party candidate for the polls, Marithibbegowda reiterated that he was happy that the JD(S) candidate H.K. Ramu bit his dust.

Announcing that he would not contest the Legislative Council seat from South Teachers Constituency, which he currently represents, on a JD(S) ticket, Marithibbegowda asserted that as he was elected on a JD(S) ticket  he would stay in the party until his term ends.

But as he had openly campaigned against the JD(S), he was ready for facing any disciplinary action that the party would take against him.

Keelara Jayaram, a former Principal from Mandya, who failed to get JD(S) ticket, was present at the press meet.

