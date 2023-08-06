Grand Master Thejkumar inaugurates State-level Chess Tourney

Grand Master (GM) M.S. Thejkumar moving a chess piece to inaugurate the State-level Under-19 Rapid Chess Tournament, organised by Sadvidya Educational Institutions (SEI) as part of its Shathotara Suvarna Rajatha Mahothsava, at Sadvidya Semi-residential PU College, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, in city this morning. SEI Secretary Prof. MSK Narahari Babu, Joint Secretary Prof. Hiriyanna, Administrative Board Members Nalini Chandra and R.S. Prasanna, Sadvidya Composite PU College Principal Y.R. Ramesh, Sadvidya Semi-residential PU College Principal Dr. G.R. Kavitha, High School Head Master Ramachandra Bhat, teaching and non-teaching staff were present on the occasion. Around 416 players are took part in the Tournament.
