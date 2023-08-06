More facts on Gauhar Jaan
More facts on Gauhar Jaan

August 6, 2023

I thank my friend Raja Chandra, a ready reckoner on Palace and Mysuru, for adding more details about the renowned Hindustani singer Gauhar Jaan in Star of Mysore dated July 21, 2023  in this column under the title “Gauhar Jaan: Lavish lifestyle, greed and a pathetic end.”

As far as my knowledge goes, the grave of Gauhar Jaan is not marked and hence it has become difficult to trace it. When I mentioned that I would try to locate her grave myself by visiting the Khabarastan, instead of causing inconvenience to the elderly gentleman, he told me about her grave not having any mark which will make it easy to identify.

The Dil Kush Cottage, a Palace bungalow, where Gauhar Jaan lived for a brief period, was on the Hyder Ali Road in Nazarbad. She died on Jan. 17, 1930, just after 18 months of her appointment as the Palace musician.

Dil Kush Cottage was previously occupied by eminent guests of the Maharaja. Among those who lived in this bungalow after Gauhar Jaan was Mysuru’s well-known artist S.N. Swamy.  He later moved from this bungalow to Geetha Mandir Road.

– Gouri Satya, Sr. Journalist, Mysuru, 22.7.2023

