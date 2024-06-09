Grand procession marks Basava Jayanti celebration

June 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A grand and colourful procession marked the Basava Jayanti celebrations organised by Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha in association with Veerashaiva-Lingayat associations and Basava Balagagala Okkoota in the city this morning.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the procession by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Basavanna installed upon a tableau. Later, the Swamiji along with other dignitaries arrived at Basavanna’s statue near Gun House circle and offered floral tributes to 12th century revolutionary.

The procession, in which thousands of people from across the district and surrounding districts took part, was accompanied by a host of folk troupes such as Veeragase, Pooja Kunitha, Nandi Dhwaja, Gombe Kunitha etc., and a number of cultural troupes.

The procession also featured a specially decorated female elephant ‘Lakshmi’ carrying a bust of Basavanna, vehicles carrying the portraits of Basavanna, also known as Basaveshwararu, women carrying 101 kalashas on their head, more than 10 tableaux depicting the life and times of Basavanna, Anubhava Mantapa, Koodalasangama, Suttur Mutt, Akkamahadevi etc.,

The elephant ‘Lakshmi’ that carried the bust of Basavanna was brought from Nonavinakere Siddeshwara Mutt in Arasikere taluk of Hassan district.

The trunk of the elephant was decorated with a colourful picture of Basaveshwara, which caught the attention of the gathering. A boy dressed as Basavanna lent more colour to the procession.

The procession passed through Sanskrit Pathashala, Chamaraja Double Road, Shantala Talkies junction and Ramaswamy Circle before reaching the sprawling Maharaja’s College Grounds where the stage programme has been organised as part of the celebration.

A host of Seers from different Mutts, Basava Balagagala Okkoota President M. Pradeep Kumar, office-bearers of Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha, Veerashaiva-Lingayat associations and others were present.