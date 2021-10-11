Groom among three killed as bus hits goods auto

October 11, 2021

They were on their way to Mysuru to purchase wedding dresses when the tragedy struck

Mysore/Mysuru: In a tragic road accident, a groom, his sister and the daughter of the groom’s brother were killed on the spot, when a KSRTC bus rammed into the goods auto in which they were travelling at the turning of Morarji Desai School at Varakodu on Mysuru-T. Narasipur Main Road yesterday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Imran Pasha (30), the groom, son of Babu, resident of Indira Colony in T. Narasipur, whose marriage was scheduled to be held on Oct. 25, Imran’s sister Yasmeen (28) and Afnan (5), daughter of Imran’s brother. Four other injured have been admitted to K.R. Hospital in city.

Yesterday afternoon, about eight members including with Imran left for Mysuru in the goods auto (KA-11-A-6052) to purchase clothes for the wedding. When they were proceeding near the turning of Varakodu Morarji Desai School, a KSRTC bus (KA-10-F-0334) which was proceeding to Chamarajanagar, rammed into the auto killing the three on the spot and injuring others.

The impact of the accident was such that the goods auto toppled and has been damaged badly. The KSRTC bus after ramming into the goods auto came to a halt after ploughing into bushes on the left side. It is learnt that poor visibility following heavy rains had led to the accident. Passersby and motorists travelling on the road tried to rescue and shift the injured to the hospital but three of them had breathed their last by then. They then helped in rescuing others, who were trapped under the goods auto and shifted them to K.R. Hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan, ASP Shivakumar, Dy.SP Dr. Sumit, Varuna Circle Inspector Mallesh, Varuna Sub-Inspector R. Lakshmi and staff visited the spot and got both vehicles involved in the accident cleared from the road and made way for smooth flow of traffic.

The bodies were shifted to MMC&RI mortuary, where post-mortem was conducted this morning and bodies were handed over to the family members. Though the bus belonged to Chamarajanagar Depot, Mysuru KSRTC Rural Division Traffic Controller Gangadharswamy, handed over Rs. 25,000 each to the deceased family members as compensation after completion of the procedure. The compensation was handed over near MMC&RI mortuary in the presence of Circle Inspector Mallesh. Varuna Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.