GTD inaugurates Kannada Rajyotsava

Mysuru: A colourful procession, march-past by various Police troops, voluntary blood donation, vintage car rally, display of tableaux, folk dances and other events marked the 63rd Kannada Rajyotsava celebration in city yesterday.

Higher Education and District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) inaugurated the celebrations by offering floral tributes to the idol of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari near the Palace North Gate.

The District Minister received the Guard of Honour after hoisting the Tricolour and Kannada Flag at the stage programme organised by the District Administration in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

The march-past by various Police troops led by CAR Assistant Commissioner M.G. Nagaraj and Inspector K.M. Murthy was the major highlight.

The march-past comprising CAR troop led by Ravinaik, KSRP troop led by G. Santosh, DAR by C.N. Pradeep, Civil Police troop by M. Jayakeerthy, Traffic Police troop by Shivakumar, Women Police troop by Puja Attaraki, Home Guard troop by R. Siddappaji, Police Band led by Shabeer Pasha and students of various colleges and schools took part.

Later, GTD inaugurated the cultural procession. The idol of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari mounted on a decorated vehicle followed by a procession comprising different tableaux and folk troupes stole the show. Folk troupes like Dollu Kunitha, Nandi Dhwaja, Veeerabhadra Kunitha, Naadaswara, Puja Kunitha and Kamsale enthralled the onlookers.

The procession that began from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple passed through K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Irwin Road, Ashoka Road and culminated at Town Hall. Flags and buntings of red and yellow hues dotted the junctions and arterial roads of city as part of the celebrations. Students, elected representatives, officials and others took part in the colourful procession in large numbers.

Folk artistes dressed as historical and mythological characters, a tableau displayed by KSRTC depicting the glory of Vijayanagar Empire and Durbar scene was the cynosure of all eyes

Speaking on the occasion, Minister G.T. Devegowda said that the State Government was committed to implement Kannada as its official language besides taking steps for promotion of Kannada, culture, people and protecting State borders.