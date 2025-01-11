CM inaugurates ‘Bhanavi Palace’

January 11, 2025

Mysuru: CM Siddaramaiah inaugurated the newly built ‘Bhanavi Palace,’ a Kalyana Mantapa located along the Ring Road at Lalithadripura in the city outskirts yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah said that he was associated with Bhanavi Charitable Trust President C. Narasegowda for over 40 years. Pointing out that Narasegowda, who was a contractor for over 40 years, looked after all his poll responsibilities when he contested the Chamundeshwari Assembly by-poll on a Congress ticket in 2006, the CM recalled the help and co-operation extended by Narasegowda in all the polls he contested since then.

Maintaining that Narasegowda had not cheated anyone, he said that Narasegowda has now build Bhanavi Palace, after building Kalyana Mantaps at Hosahundi and Bogadi, which are catering to the needs of all communities. Narasegowda has also established Bhanavi Hospital at Kuvempunagar for medical care of the public, he added.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, in his address, said Narasegowda has been supporting Siddaramaiah’s leadership for decades. Stating that Siddaramaiah is taking forward the legacy of the erstwhile Mysuru rulers for the development of Mysuru, he expressed the hope that the CM will continue with his good administration in the future too.

Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, MLA C. Puttarangashetty, Bhanavi Charitable Trust President C. Narasegowda, Bhanavi Hospital Medical Director Dr. N. Vijay Cheluvaraj, former MLAs M.K. Somashekar and H.P. Manjunath, leader Nitin Venkatesh and others were present.

Bhanavi Palace, a big Convention Hall, can accommodate about 10,000 persons and is suitable for marriages, meetings, functions and other events.