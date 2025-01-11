Yadavagiri Railway underpass road in dire need of attention

January 11, 2025

Cratered road, darkness, dilapidation and neglect put motorists at risk on this busy stretch

Mysuru: The Railway underpass road near the defunct Ideal Jawa factory in Yadavagiri, located in the Medar Block of Bamboo Bazar, is in a deplorable state, with deep potholes creating a hazardous situation for motorists.

This critical stretch, connecting Yadavagiri to Highway Circle (Moulana Abul Kalam Circle), Bannimantap, Bamboo Bazar Road and other localities, sees heavy traffic throughout the day and night. However, the road is riddled with large potholes, forcing vehicles to slow down and even a brief lapse in attention could lead to accidents.

One of the most concerning issues is the lack of streetlights, leaving the underpass in complete darkness even during the day. Despite the poor condition of the road, neither the Railway Department nor the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has made any effort to properly repair the potholes. As a result, this vital road has become a daily nuisance for those using it.

Crumbling infrastructure

In addition to the road’s poor condition, the footpath of the underpass is also crumbling, with many concrete slabs coming apart. The footpath, which is built over a stormwater drain, is at constant risk of collapse.

The drain often gets blocked, leading to water accumulation and further deterioration of the underpass during heavy rainfall. The lack of regular maintenance has left the area dirty, with plastic waste scattered across the underpass.

The Railways, responsible for maintaining the underpass, has been neglectful, with overgrown shrubs and plants covering much of the structure.

The Department has failed to trim the plants regularly, obscuring much of the underpass, which runs parallel to the Mysuru-Bengaluru and Mysuru-Arasikere Railway sections.

Adding to the inconvenience, a board installed by the V.V. Puram Police, marking the jurisdiction of the Police Station, has also been covered in shrubs. As a result, the contact details for the Police Station and Helplines listed on the board in case of emergencies are no longer visible, rendering the board ineffective for the public.

This underpass road, which plays a crucial role in connecting several localities, has become a major concern due to its poor maintenance, lack of safety measures and overall neglect by the responsible authorities.