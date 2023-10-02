GTD laments erosion of family values where young neglect old

October 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Shree Kaveri Kodagu Mahila Sangha, Mysuru, has established a modern Old Age Home at Lingambudhi Palya in Shakthi Layout, near Maalegala Maramma Temple, close to University Layout and Nanjangud Ring Road.

Constructed by Shree Kaveri Kodagu Mahila Sangha in Mysuru, this senior living home boasts a wide range of contemporary amenities. The construction of this facility was possible through generous donations from philanthropists, elected representatives and Sangha members.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) inaugurated the Old Age Home this morning. Former Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra was the chief guest. Corporator M.U. Subbaiah was the guest of honour. Sangha President Ponjanda Lovely Appaiah presided.

The establishment of this Old Age Home was a cherished project of the late Ittira Parvathi Cariappa (Dotty), the Founder-President and Advisor of Shree Kaveri Kodagu Mahila Sangha. She passed away on Sept. 13, 2021. Former MLA M.K. Somashekar had performed guddali puja on March 1, 2020.

In addition to facilitating the allocation of a CA Site for the Sangha to construct the Old Age Home, GTD contributed Rs. 8 lakh from his MLA grants. During the inauguration today, Nagendra also donated Rs. 2 lakh from his personal fund to enhance the caregiving facilities at the Home.

Speaking after inauguration, GTD expressed regret over the erosion of family values, leading to the proliferation of Old Age Homes. He emphasised that children often grow up benefiting from their parents’ resources and love but tend to neglect their parents once they are self-sufficient, leaving them to lead a solitary life or seek refuge in Old Age Homes.

However, the MLA praised the Kodava community for their tradition of respecting elders. He highlighted that every Kodava youngster pays respect to their elders by touching their feet, demonstrating their reverence.

Speaking about the Kodava community, GTD also spoke about the contributions of K.B. Ganapathy, the Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra newspapers, to the development of Mysuru through his impactful writing and columns. He noted that Ganapathy’s progressive writing has influenced the behaviour of the political and official class in their public service duties.

The Old Age Home is well-equipped, featuring seven rooms, a dining hall, dormitory, a kitchen and a spacious hall, capable of accommodating up to 14 residents. The facility will have both a warden and a watchman to ensure the safety of its inmates, with medical assistance readily available when needed.

Several dignitaries and members of the Sangha attended the function, including Sangha Vice-President Kollira Bollamma (Shanthi) Kuttappa, Hon. Secretary Chendanda Nirmala Subramani, Treasurer Machimanda Geetha Karumbaiah, Organising Secretaries Thambanda Neena Devaiah and Ajjikuttira Diana Poovaiah, Joint Secretaries Padeyanda Sumi Gopal and Ittira Jyothi Kashiappa, as well as former Sangha Presidents Balliyamanda Sarasu Nanaiah, Balladichanda Jerry Ponnappa and Moovera Bollamma Kuttappa.