GTD open to option on fielding supporters as independent candidates in ZP, TP polls

July 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who has maintained a distance from the party for the past several months, said that he was open to the option of fielding his supporters as independent candidates in the forthcoming Zilla Panchayat (ZP) and Taluk Panchayat (TP) polls after discussing with his followers.

Speaking to press persons here on Sunday, GTD said that the ZP and TP polls are likely to take place in the month of December and he does not mind fielding his supporters as independent candidates.

Noting that the Assembly polls is still about two years away, he said that he has a long time to decide on which party to contest from. He does not mind contesting even as an independent candidate, he asserted.

Contending that though he was elected on a JD(S) ticket, he has stayed away from party activities for the past several months, the MLA maintained that he is not associated with any other party either.

Confirming that JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had asked him (GTD) not to leave the party and also to work towards bringing JD(S) back to power in the next Assembly polls, he said that he, however, has to take an appropriate decision considering his future in politics.

Claiming that the voters have showed affection on him and his son G.D. Harish Gowda, GTD said that he would contest from Chamundeshwari again while his son Harish Gowda may contest from any one of the three Assembly segments — Chamaraja in Mysuru city, Hunsur or K.R. Nagar — either from a political party or as an independent candidate.