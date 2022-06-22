GTD submits charter of demands to PM
News

GTD submits charter of demands to PM

June 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking to encash the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) submitted a memorandum containing a four-point charter of demands to him on Monday.

Devegowda, who was one among  the guests to receive Modi at the Oval Grounds where the PM landed from Bengaluru to take part in the Maharaja’s College Grounds programme on Monday evening, submitted his memorandum to the PM after welcoming him.

The demands included announcing Metro rail for Mysuru in order to ease growing traffic congestion in the city, which is fast going the Bengaluru way, improvement of civic amenities and betterment of other infrastructure in Mysuru,  development of Railway Corridor that aims at providing better connectivity between Mysuru and cities in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and completion of all pending irrigation and drinking water projects in the State, considering the face that Karnataka is a crucial provider of food.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Health Minsiter Dr. K. Sudhakar, MLAs L. Nagendra and S.A. Ramdas, In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and others were among those who welcomed the PM.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To "GTD submits charter of demands to PM"

  1. koppal boregowda says:
    June 22, 2022 at 11:49 pm

    Developing of better railway corridor connecting Mysore to Tamil Nadu and Kerala?
    For the purposes of bringing massive immigrants from Tamil Nadu and Kerala to Mysore, as if the current population of this city is not enough?
    Mysore metro? Mysoreans seem to love car culture so much that the metro becomes not a necessity>
    When do these villains top destroying this city?

    Reply
Searching