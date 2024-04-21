Guarantee cards distributed during poll campaign
Guarantee cards distributed during poll campaign

April 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Congress Guarantee Schemes Monitoring Committee President S. Arun Kumar led the campaign of party workers at Yelwal in the city on Friday. They visited every house, distributed the Guarantee Cards and sought votes for party candidate in Lok Sabha  polls M. Lakshmana.

Speaking during the campaign, Arun Kumar said that the State Congress Government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has implemented all its 5 guarantees within 9 months of assuming power which has benefited crores of beneficiaries.

BJP Government at the Centre has lost confidence of the people by spreading lies and not doing any development works, he alleged adding that Congress party is going to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections.  Hence, elect Congress candidate Lakshmana in large number, he appealed to the voters.

Congress leaders K.S. Karigowda, Pasha, Ramu, Ravi, Shivamma, Chikkacheluva and Rattanahalli Mahadev  were present.

