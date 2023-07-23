Gunshots fired at house near Ponnampet in Kodagu

July 23, 2023

Window glass shattered; family members unhurt as they were sleeping in other room

Madikeri: In a shocking incident in Kodche village, Ponnampet taluk, miscreants opened fire at the house of Machimada D. Machaiah at approximately 3.15 am on Friday.

The miscreants fired multiple gunshots at the house, which is located in the Balayamundur Gram Panchayat area. Two of the gunshots struck the front door, causing damage to the window glasses and wooden frames. Additionally, the walls of the bedroom were riddled with bullets, leaving shattered glass scattered on the floor and bed.

Fortunately, no one was harmed in the attack as the occupants were asleep and not in the targeted rooms. Machaiah, his wife, daughter and a child were present in the house but were sleeping in another room.

Upon hearing the gunshots, Machaiah’s daughter immediately called the emergency number 112, who in turn alerted the jurisdictional Srimangala Police to rush to the place. She also screamed loudly, which alerted the neighbours. Despite their awakening, the neighbours were too frightened to intervene as it was a gunfire incident.

Following the report, local authorities, including the Circle Inspector of Srimangala, promptly visited the house to investigate the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that the attack may have been targeted at Machaiah and his family, though the motive behind the attack is yet to be determined.

The residents of the village are in shock and have demanded increased security measures in the area to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The Police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

Interestingly, a week prior to this incident, some miscreants had vandalised the same house while the family was away. On that occasion, Machaiah’s car windshield was shattered with a stone and nails were driven into the vehicle doors, with oil poured on the seats.

The Police have urged anyone with relevant information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. Meanwhile, the victims of the attack are receiving necessary support and assistance from the villagers.