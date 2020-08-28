H.V. Rajeev is new MUDA Chairman

August 28, 2020

Promises sites for genuine applicants

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior BJP leader and noted co-operator H.V. Rajeev has been appointed as the Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). He will take charge today.

In a Government Notification dated 28.8.2020, C.S. Shivakumaraswamy, Under-Secretary, Department of Urban Development, has said that Rajeev’s appointment will be for a period of three years or till further orders.

Speaking to SOM, the elated Rajeev said he being a realtor, has good experience in urban development. “I have a good knowledge of urban development, thanks to my rich experience in co-operative field. My aim is to identify shelterless people and create a new layout for them. Genuine citizens will be given sites in new layouts. I will strive for a systematic development of the city,” he said. “I am indebted to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other party leaders for recognising me and giving me a big responsibility,” he added.

Profile: An active member of BJP and RSS, H.V. Rajeev has worked tirelessly in Krishnaraja Constituency since 1994. He was appointed as General Secretary of City BJP in 2016. Rajeev also runs an educational institution under Pramati Educational and Cultural Trust in Mysuru.

In Oct. 2014, Rajeev set up ‘Rajeev Sneha Balaga’ and supported Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign. Hundreds of programmes were organised in different parts of the city and he had the honour of being invited for a TV Show with Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan to share his experience in Swachh Bharath Abhiyan.

A close associate of Yediyurappa and present District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Rajeev has received several awards including ‘Sahakari Seva Ratna’ and ‘Swachatha Premi.’