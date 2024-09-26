Half-asphalted road poses threat

September 26, 2024

Mysuru: The District Authorities are busy gearing up for this year’s Dasara festival starting from Oct. 3 to 12 by taking up patch works on potholed roads and decking up the main thoroughfares with glittery lights.

However, the asphalting of the main road to Chamundi Hill has invited public wrath. The above picture shows the half asphalted road leading to the Hill from Kurubarahalli Circle posing a threat to two-wheeler riders especially at night time.

Already there have been instances of riders falling off their bikes after losing their balance. The motorists have urged the authorities concerned to asphalt the whole stretch to avoid accidents.