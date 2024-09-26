Half-asphalted road poses threat
News

Half-asphalted road poses threat

September 26, 2024

Mysuru: The District Authorities are busy gearing up for this year’s Dasara festival starting from Oct. 3 to 12 by taking up patch works on potholed roads and decking up the main thoroughfares with glittery lights.

However, the asphalting of the main road to Chamundi Hill has invited public wrath. The above picture shows the half asphalted road leading to the Hill from Kurubarahalli Circle posing a threat to two-wheeler riders especially at night time.

Already there have been instances of riders falling off their bikes after losing their balance. The motorists have urged the authorities concerned to asphalt the whole stretch to avoid accidents.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching