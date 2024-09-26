CM must resign, face the probe: State BJP Chief
September 26, 2024

Bengaluru: BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra has demanded that, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must resign, following the High Court verdict in MUDA site scam and cooperate with the investigation.

Quoting the words of Siddaramaiah, who as an Opposition Leader of Legislative Assembly earlier, had demanded the then CM B.S. Yediyurappa that, he should immediately resign and face the probe, following the allegations against him, Vijayendra asked Siddaramaiah to follow the suit.

“Siddaramaiah had said, if Yediyurappa continues to be in power, there were chances of influencing the investigation. Now, Siddaramaiah, who is in a similar situation, should set a precedent,” urged Vijayendra.

But, the CM says he is ready to face the probe, but won’t resign, said Vijayendra, recalling Mysuru Chalo rally of the BJP supported by its alliance partner JD(S), against the corrupt Congress party and the CM.

Vijayendra has also warned of laying siege to the Police Stations, if the Congress party continues to hound BJP workers, by filing First Information Report (FIR) against them. It is a serious offence on the part of the Police to act to keep the Government happy, he added.

