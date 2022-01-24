Hallikar breed ox sold for a record Rs. 7.75 lakh at Srirangapatna

January 24, 2022

Srirangapatna: A seven-year-old Hallikar breed ox belonging to Vinod, son of farmer Suresh of Palahalli village, has been sold for a record Rs. 7.75 lakh to one Manju of Tegur village in Chikkamagalur.

The ox, named King Gagan, has taken part in more than 80 cart races and had won many prizes. Vinod used to take King Gagan along with his partner to races across the State and Manju, who was impressed with the name and fame of King Gagan, bought him for a high price. Manju said that he would pair King Gagan with another ox for car races in future.

Vinod had purchased King Gagan for Rs. 4.5 lakh about a year back and had taken care of it well. The ox sold for a whooping Rs. 7.75 lakh has raised the eyebrows of the villagers.

Hallikar is a breed of cattle native to Karnataka. It derives its name from the Hallikar community traditionally known for their cattle rearing. It is commonly found in the traditional Hallikar belt of Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Tumakuru districts. Hallikar cattle is one of the two breeds, along with Amrit Mahal which have received the royal patronage and care from the erstwhile rulers of the princely State of Mysore through conservation and development.

Meanwhile, farmer Vinu said that the calf of Hallikar breed is fed with horse gram, groundnut hindi, chickpea husk, boosa, corn, milk, egg, green grass and other nutritious feed to make the calf strong and healthy. The Government should come forward to encourage the development of Hallikar breed, he added.

During the sale of King Gagan, hundreds of people from various districts in the State and from other States had come to have a glimpse of this Hallikar breed King Gagan and lunch was organised to all of them.

