City Police hold rehearsal for Republic Day celebration
News

City Police hold rehearsal for Republic Day celebration

January 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Republic Day celebrations (Jan. 26) just two days away, the City Police held a full-scale rehearsal at Bannimantap Parade Grounds here this morning, for the third straight day. Today was the last-day of the three-day rehearsal.

All the wings of the City and District Police, including CAR, DAR, KSRP, Mounted Police, Traffic and Civil, Women Police etc., took part in the rehearsal. The rehearsal was guided by CAR  DCP Shivaraj.

The Republic Day celebration will be low-key affair this year due to the third wave of attack of the deadly COVID pandemic.

Also, there will be no participation of school children and there will be no cultural  events either.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar will unfurl the National Flag at Bannimantap Parade Grounds on the morning of Jan. 26 and address the participants. Meanwhile, the authorities have banned use of plastic flags for Republic  Day celebration.

Searching