Handle task strictly: DC Dr. Rajendra

April 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer (DEO), has directed the Officers to handle the assigned task in their respective limits without any complaints, while the Sector Officers must focus more on voter information at the Polling Booths under their purview.

Presiding over a meeting of Flying Squad Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST), Video Viewing Team (VVT), Flying Surveillance Team (FST), AT and Sector Officers of Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency, at Taluk Panchayat Auditorium, Dr. Rajendra said: “The officers should confirm about the basic infrastructural facilities at Polling Booths and create basic infrastructural facilities for those at the check-posts.”

The FST, SST and VVT teams should handle the assigned tasks without any fault and action will be taken against those who fail to discharge duties, the DC added.

Chamundeshwari Constituency Returning Officer Kamalabai and Assistant Returning Officer B.N. Girish were present.

‘Every booth must be voter-friendly’

DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra has said that the Officers must ensure that every Polling Booth is voter-friendly. The DC, who spoke to the Officers after video conference yesterday, said: “Every Polling Booth in the district should have basic amenities so that they are voter friendly. Drinking water, shade and separate toilets for men and women should be arranged at the Polling Stations. Utilising local resources, the Polling Stations must be made attractive to attract the voters.”

Continuous inspections must be carried out at the check-posts in district and taluk borders. As everybody will be observing the style of working of the personnel deputed at the check-posts, they should ensure error-free inspection, the DC said.

The emphasis should be on achieving maximum voting and the voters aged above 80-years and the specially-abled should not be deprived of voting, suggested Dr. Rajendra.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kavitha Rajaram, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, ZP CEO K. M. Gayathri, SP Seema Latkar and Taluk Returning Officer were present.