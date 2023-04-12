Handle task strictly: DC Dr. Rajendra
News

Handle task strictly: DC Dr. Rajendra

April 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is  also the District Electoral Officer (DEO), has directed the Officers to handle the assigned task in their respective limits without any complaints, while the Sector Officers must focus more on voter information at the Polling Booths under their purview.

Presiding over a meeting of Flying Squad Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST), Video Viewing Team (VVT), Flying Surveillance Team (FST), AT and Sector Officers of Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency, at Taluk Panchayat Auditorium, Dr. Rajendra said: “The officers should confirm  about the basic infrastructural facilities at Polling Booths and create basic infrastructural facilities for those at the check-posts.”

The FST, SST and VVT teams should handle the assigned tasks without any fault and action will be taken against those who fail to discharge duties, the DC added.

Chamundeshwari Constituency Returning Officer Kamalabai and Assistant Returning Officer B.N. Girish were present.

‘Every booth must be voter-friendly’

DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra has said that the Officers must ensure that every Polling Booth is voter-friendly. The DC, who spoke to the Officers after video conference yesterday, said: “Every Polling Booth in the district should have basic amenities so that they are voter friendly. Drinking water, shade and separate toilets for men and women should be arranged at the Polling Stations. Utilising local resources, the Polling Stations must be made attractive to attract the voters.”

Continuous inspections must be carried out at the check-posts in district and taluk borders. As everybody will be observing the style of working of the personnel deputed at the check-posts, they should ensure error-free inspection, the DC said.

READ ALSO  BJP Central Observer likely to arrive in State for getting feedback on 'poll advancement'

The emphasis should be on achieving maximum voting and the voters aged above 80-years and the specially-abled should not be deprived of voting, suggested Dr. Rajendra.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kavitha Rajaram, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, ZP CEO K. M. Gayathri, SP Seema Latkar and Taluk Returning Officer were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching