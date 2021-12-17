Hanuma Jayanti celebrated with religious fervour in city

December 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid COVID restrictions, Hanuma Jayanti was celebrated with religious fervour at all Hanuman Temples in city yesterday.

In the wake of COVID crisis, the district administration had directed for a simple and traditional celebrations, while disallowing any processions.

The day began with the performance of special pujas at Hanuman Temples early in the morning.

At the famed Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate, pujas and rituals began at 6 am, with devotees lining up before the Temple right from early morning to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman. The week-long cultural and musical programmes which were a practice in the past, is absent this year due to COVID restrictions.

Special pujas marked the celebrations at Jayadevanjaneya Swamy Temple on D. Devaraj Urs Road. Prasada was distributed to the devotees on the occasion.

Special pujas were also performed at Anjaneya Temples at Agrahara, Kuvempunagar, Dattagalli, Hanumanthanagar, Gangothri Layout, Shivarampet, Vontikoppal and other localities in city. Mass bhajans also marked the celebrations at various Hanuman Temples.

Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with gaiety at Basavanapura’s Mutturayanagudda Temple in Mysuru taluk. Several pujas and rituals were held from 8 am till 8 pm. As part of Hanuma Jayanti, Jeevadhara Blood Bank and Lions Club of Mysore had jointly organised a blood donation camp, during which several people from nearby villages donated blood. Former MP C.H. Vijayshankar who addressed the gathering, said that Hanuma Jayanti is part and parcel of our culture and traditions.

Pointing out that Lord Rama and Hanuman are representative of our rich culture and traditions, he said Hanuman is popularly called as ‘Vayuputra,’ is worshipped in other countries such as Indonesia, Myanmar (previously Burma) and Bhutan.

MP Pratap Simha’s wife Arpita Simha, KEA Chairman Hemanthkumar Gowda, MyLAC Chairman N.V. Phanish, leaders Gopal rao, Beerihundi Basavanna and Madegowda, Sri Mutturaya Seva Samiti President B. Srinivas, office-bearers Mahadevanna, Mogannagowda, Chandrashekar and others were present.