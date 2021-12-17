Hanuma Jayanti celebrated with religious fervour in city
News

Hanuma Jayanti celebrated with religious fervour in city

December 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid COVID restrictions, Hanuma Jayanti was celebrated with religious fervour at all Hanuman Temples in city yesterday.

In the wake of COVID crisis, the district administration had directed for a simple and traditional celebrations, while disallowing any processions.

The day began with the performance of special pujas at Hanuman Temples early in the morning.

At the famed Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate, pujas and rituals began at 6 am, with devotees lining up before the Temple right from early morning to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman. The week-long cultural and musical programmes which were a practice in the past, is absent this year due to COVID restrictions.

Special pujas marked the celebrations at Jayadevanjaneya Swamy Temple on D. Devaraj Urs Road. Prasada was distributed to the devotees on the occasion.

Special pujas were also performed at Anjaneya Temples at Agrahara, Kuvempunagar, Dattagalli, Hanumanthanagar, Gangothri Layout, Shivarampet, Vontikoppal and other localities in city. Mass bhajans also marked the celebrations at various Hanuman Temples.

Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with gaiety at Basavanapura’s  Mutturayanagudda Temple  in Mysuru taluk. Several pujas and rituals were held from 8 am till 8 pm. As part of Hanuma Jayanti, Jeevadhara Blood Bank  and Lions Club of Mysore had jointly  organised a blood donation camp, during which several people from nearby villages donated blood. Former MP C.H. Vijayshankar who addressed the gathering, said that Hanuma Jayanti is part and parcel of our culture and traditions.

Pointing out that  Lord Rama and Hanuman are representative of our rich culture and traditions, he said Hanuman is popularly called as ‘Vayuputra,’ is worshipped in other countries such as Indonesia, Myanmar (previously Burma) and Bhutan.

READ ALSO  Peaceful Hanuma Jayanti at Hunsur

MP Pratap Simha’s wife Arpita Simha, KEA Chairman Hemanthkumar Gowda, MyLAC Chairman N.V. Phanish, leaders Gopal rao, Beerihundi Basavanna and Madegowda, Sri Mutturaya Seva Samiti President B. Srinivas, office-bearers Mahadevanna, Mogannagowda, Chandrashekar and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching