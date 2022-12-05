Hanuma Jayanti celebrations on Dec. 7: SP Chethan leads route march in Hunsur

December 5, 2022

Hunsur: Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan led a route march of Police personnel across the town on Dec. 1 to instil confidence among public in view of Hanuma Jayanti celebrations that will be held in the town on Dec. 7.

The route march, which started from the Dy.SP Office premises in the town under the guidance of Dy.SP Raviprasad, passed through Bus Stand Road, Samvidhana Circle, Old Bus Stand Road, Gokula Road, Shabbirnagar, Kalpataru Circle, TAPCMS Road, Visvesvaraya Circle, Ganeshagudi Street, Kote Circle, JLB Road, Bazar Road, Akshaya Bhandar Circle and culminated at Dy.SP Office.

More than 300 Police personnel, including SP Chethan, Dy.SP Raviprasad, 5 Inspectors of Hunsur Sub-Division including Srinivas, C.V. Ravi, Chikkaswamy, 22 Sub-Inspectors & Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Head Constables and 200 staff, participated in the route march.

20 CCTV cameras: Municipal Commissioner M. Manasa informed that 20 CCTV cameras are being installed by the Town Municipality as a precautionary measure, following a request by the Police.

Peace meeting held

Meanwhile, a peace meeting was chaired by SP Chethan recently where leaders of all political parties, religions and communities appealed the public for peaceful celebration of Hanuma Jayanti. The peace meeting was organised by the Police at Ambedkar Bhavan.

President of the Hanuma Jayanti Committee V.N. Das briefed the participants about the preparations that are being made in connection with the event.

Committee Legal Advisor and Advocate Yoganandakumar said that Hanuma Jayanti will be celebrated by the Committee and appealed not to mix politics in the event.

Leaders from various political parties felt that Hanuma Jayanti should be celebrated like any other festival.

DSS leaders Ningaraja Malladi and D. Kumar said that the Jayanti should be celebrated by everybody irrespective of their caste, religion and political affiliations. They asked all community leaders to ensure that youth are not carried away by provocative speeches and peace is maintained during the celebrations

Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath opined that all political parties should stay away from the celebrations as per the advice of advocate Yognandakumar and the Celebrations Committee should take lead and organise Hanuma Jayanti. “Let this Jayanti be a celebration of brotherhood. All of us should be careful about the misuse of social media,” he added.

Speaking at the meeting, SP Chethan said that based on previous incidents, the Police Department will take necessary precautionary measures. “All celebrations should be held only after taking Police permission before 24 hours which is compulsory. The Department is keeping an eye on those who disrupt peace and communal harmony. The Police will control all activities including sound pollution, as per the directions of the Court. We are keeping a vigil on social media and strict action will be taken against anyone who post messages which disrupt peace. Police will set up check-posts at all entry points and CC cameras will be installed on the procession route,” the SP added and asked the people to co-operate with the Police.

Tahsildar Dr. Ashok, Dy.SP Raviprasad. City Municipal Council President Geetha, Vice-President Asha, representatives of various organisations and others were present at the meeting.