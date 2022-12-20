Has Mysuru become a “City of Garbage”?

December 20, 2022

Sir,

This refers to the front page news item titled “Littering in public to invite penalty from January 1, 2023” in SOM dated Dec. 9. Does the MCC and other authorities realise that Mysuru has become a “city of garbage”? Wherever we go about in the city, we find heaps of garbage everywhere. There are also people burning dry wastes. This creates a lot of respiratory issues and other health hazards.

It seems that the MCC is totally oblivious to the vegetable market located along M.G. Road. Every day, huge amounts of garbage are disposed off in the market, which invites cows and insects. Also, every day, the road on both sides is blocked by vegetable vendors, their tempos and vehicles. This makes it extremely difficult to drive down that road as it becomes absolutely narrow due to these obstacles.

MCC should actively look into this issue and resolve it as early as possible.

To emulate the Indore model, the MCC and other authorities should follow best practices from the Indore model — a city which has been topmost in cleanliness year after year.

– Phiroza Wadia, Mysuru, 10.12.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]