HDK says Bhavani Revanna’s remark was not against MLA

Mysuru: State JD(S) President and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has maintained that party leader Bhavani Revanna’s remark in a video was not aimed at defeating K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh and the remark was in fact a call to defeat father-son duo.

Making a reference to Bhavani Revanna’s remark which went viral a few days ago at an interaction with journalists at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, Kumaraswamy said that he too viewed the video and he found nothing sensational in the remark of Bhavani Revanna, who is the wife of his (HDK) elder brother H.D. Revanna.

He further said that Bhavani’s remark on defeating father-son duo was aimed at someone else and certainly not S.R. Mahesh.

Asserting that the party candidate S.R. Mahesh will win hands down in K.R. Nagar, the JD(S) leader put to rest all controversies over Bhavani Revanna’s remark by saying that the entire H.D. Deve Gowda clan was behind the party candidate and MLA S.R. Mahesh.

April 24, 2018

