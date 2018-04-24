Congress leaders want Priyanka Gandhi to campaign
Congress leaders want Priyanka Gandhi to campaign

Bengaluru: With the May 12 Assembly Polls fast approaching, Congress leaders are said to be exhorting pressure on Priyanka Gandhi, sister of All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi, to campaign in the State. Some top Congress leaders who met Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and KPCC President Dr. G. Parameshwara, have urged them to convince Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in the State as it would  be advantageous for the party.

These leaders are also said to have pressed the CM and the KPCC Chief to appeal Priyanka to address at least four rallies ahead of the polls as it would largely help in attracting young voters to the party.

Siddharamaiah and Dr. Parameshwara are said to have assured the Congress leaders that they would discuss the issue with the party High Command.

