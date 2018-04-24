M.K. Somashekar declares Rs.7.50 crore assetes
Mysuru: K.R. Constituency Congress MLA and party candidate M.K. Somashekar has declared his assets as worth Rs.7.50 crore.

Somashekar, in his asset declaration in nomination papers filed yesterday, has said that his wife L. Kusuma and daughters M.S. Meghana and M.S. Pranusha as dependents.

Somashekar has said that he  has movable properties worth Rs.34,35,433 and owned 270 gms of gold jewellery.

He further said that he owes Rs.1.46 crore to financial institutions. His wife owns property worth Rs.1 crore. However, she has an outstanding loan of Rs.1,66,94,355. His daughter M.S. Pranusha owns Rs.27,25,144 worth property and has a loan of Rs.18 lakh.

