HDK takes a break from politics
News

May 31, 2024

Relaxing with family at a resort

Bengaluru: After taking part in hectic election campaigns and meetings for the Lok Sabha and Legislative Council Polls and having faced a severe stress owing to the alleged sex scandal involving his nephew and suspended JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, former Chief Minister and JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) seems to be in a relaxed mood enjoying his break at a resort with his family.

Kumaraswamy, who was treated for heart ailment recently, was continuously involved in a series of election campaigns. Now with Lok Sabha Polls having ended in Karnataka and campaigning coming to a near end for the Legislative Council Polls from South Teachers, South West Teachers and South West Graduates constituencies, he is holidaying at nature’s lap.

The former CM is accompanied by his wife Anita Kumaraswamy, son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, daughter-in-law Revathi and grandson Avyan Dev. The family went for a boating session followed by safari in the forest, said the sources.

Sources also added that, Kumaraswamy was also seen interacting with general public enquiring about their well being.

