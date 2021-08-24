He wanted to buy gold ear studs but paid with his life

August 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: An inconsolable Rangaswamy, a mason, who lost his 24-year-old son Chandru to the bullet of the dacoits, said that his son wanted to purchase a pair of ear studs as it is a custom to wear them. Chandru was a resident of Dadadahalli in the taluk.

“My son also does masonry with me and he had applied for leave to visit a temple on Monday. He came home at around 3.30 pm. Later, he went to Amruth Gold and Silver Palace with my brother’s son Rajith to purchase the studs. Little did we know that that would be his last moment alive,” he said.

Rangaswamy said Chandru was the eldest son of the family. “He had a helpful nature and did not have any bad habits. He never used to mingle with friends and used to come home soon after work to spend time with family,” he added.

According to the Police, it is not clear why the gang, which was fleeing with their loot, fired at Chandru.

While one version said that the dacoits thought Chandru to be a part of the team that came to rescue shop owner Dharmendra, another version said that they had actually fired at Dharmendra’s uncle Dhanraj Jain and the bullet hit Chandru due to misfire.

Rajith told reporters that they came to the shop at around 5.15 pm and found the shutters half closed. “We thought that the owner was inside and must be doing some work. We were waiting under a tree near the shop and moments later one person knocked the shutters and somebody opened it suddenly from inside,” he narrated.

“We thought that the shop was open and went to purchase gold ear studs for Chandru. It was all over in a few minutes and before we realised what was happening, one of the dacoits shot my cousin. I took him to two private hospitals and then to the State-run K.R. Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Rajith said.