He was in Mysuru exactly a month ago
News

September 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Exactly one month ago, on Aug. 7, Minister Umesh Katti was in Mysuru for the Dasara Gajapayana and this was his last visit to the Heritage City. He was excited to flag off the elephant march from Veeranahosahalli, on the fringes of Nagarahole National Park, to Mysuru, signalling the official start of Dasara.

Criticised on social media for wearing footwear during the Gajapayana Puja rituals, Umesh Katti later clarified that the shoe was made of cotton and not leather. “I wore it as I am aged and my legs are delicate,” he had clarified. Speaking to reporters during Gajapayana, Umesh Katti said that he had come to see the elephant march as a Minister for the first time. “I came to Dasara many times as MLA and as a common man. But as the Forest Minister, I am here for the first time. I will come for the grand Dasara celebrations and be with you to enjoy the moments,” he had said on Aug. 7. But fate willed otherwise.

