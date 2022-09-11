Heaps of UGD pipes affecting smooth movement of vehicles on busy roads

September 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The presence of huge Under Ground Drainage (UGD) pipes, meant to be used for UGD works, on the side of busy roads of the city, has resulted in the commuters facing hardships near Sub-Urban Bus Stand, on Bengaluru-Nilgiri (B.N.) Road.

It is 15 days since the UGD pipes were dumped on both sides of the road between Five Lights Circle and Sub-Urban Bus Stand resulting in a narrow road causing hardships to commuters. Though the UGD pipes were placed on both sides of the road to replace the existing ones for quite some time, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) hasn’t started the work yet.

Though the Traffic Police have appealed through a letter to the KUWSDB Executive Engineer, to complete the works early and facilitate smooth movement of vehicles on the roads or shift the pipes to some other place, there is no action from the Board causing more inconvenience to the commuters. City Traffic Police have also pointed out the hardships faced by the motorists on busy B.N. Road owing to potholes and leading to mishaps.

Traffic Police say that the KUWSDB should have dug the ground first instead of piling the pipes on roadsides. “The problem has compounded because KUWSDB has neither completed the work nor shifted the pipes elsewhere,” allege Traffic Cops.

“Dasara is nearing and vehicular movement is on the rise. There are already potholes on B.N. Road. The presence of UGD pipes have hampered the movement of vehicles. Similar problem is being faced by commuters on Ashoka Road,” complain public.