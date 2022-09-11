Papers Committee scrutinises MUDA accounts

September 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The members of Karnataka Legislative Committee on Papers, who are on a visit to the city since Tuesday, scrutinised the accounts of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) at the MUDA Office on JLB Road here on Wednesday.

The Committee thoroughly went through the papers and accounts concerning the funds spent on different works undertaken by MUDA, money spent on office and vehicle maintenance and other account heads, collection of fees, taxes and other sources of income and other miscellaneous accounts.

During the scrutiny, MUDA Chief Accounts Officer Shwetha brought to the notice of the Committee that MUDA has gone cashless and everything is being done through online transactions.

Committee Chairman S.R. Mahesh directed MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar to submit periodic reports on all kinds of monetary transactions, to the Urban Development Department, which will help in maintenance of fiscal discipline and transparency in receipts and spending.

The meeting observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to Minister Umesh Katti who passed away on Tuesday night.

Committee members L. Nagendra, Dr. K. Annadani, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Dinesh Gooligowda, K.S. Naveen, Paranna Munavalli, J.B. Jyothi Ganesh, A.S. Jayaram and C.N. Manjegowda, Urban Development Department Principal Secretary Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, who is also MUDA Chairman and several other officials of MUDA, were present.

Later, the Committee also scrutinised the accounts of MCC at the same auditorium (MUDA) in the presence of MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Additional Commissioner M.K. Savitha and other officials. On Tuesday, the Committee scrutinised the accounts and papers of University of Mysore and KSOU.