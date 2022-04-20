Heavy rains lash parts of city
Heavy rains lash parts of city

April 20, 2022

Mysuru: Heavy rains lashed parts of city yesterday evening, bringing down a couple of branches and flooding a residential layout.

While a few localities such as Kuvempunagar, Ramakrishnanagar, Aishwarya Layout and J.P. Nagar received heavy rains, Hebbal and surrounding places received light showers.

There was no rain in areas like Siddarthanagar, Alanahalli, Manasi Nagar, Yeraganahalli, Sathagalli etc.

Following heavy rains, Aishwarya Layout was flooded and rain water entered houses in this locality. The rains, which began at about 7.30 pm, lashed till late night. Branches of a few trees on Udayaravi Road in Kuvempunagar, ISKCON Road in Jayanagar, Vidyaranyapuram 4th Main Road and near the Police Booth at J.P. Nagar broke and fell on the road, hampering smooth movement of vehicles.

MCC’s Abhaya Team-2 staff, who arrived at the spots, cleared the branches and made way for smooth flow of traffic.

