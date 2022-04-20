Kukkarahalli Lake turns haven for small business

April 20, 2022

Milk booth comes up next to main road near a curve; an invitation to accidents

Mysuru: Walkers’ spot Kukkarahalli Lake is slowly turning commercial as many outlets, both with temporary and permanent structures, have come up on the banks of the Lake.

People who come to walk and spend some quality time with nature are getting fish fry smell from one or two shops located very next to the Lake, near the main road. Now suddenly a Nandini milk booth has come up at a place frequented by walkers and health-conscious people.

It all began with a couple of vendors setting up temporary stalls to sell clothes, jackets, caps and mufflers. Slowly, the business expanded to selling fruits and tender coconuts. The fish stall was established sometime back and according to walkers, while they come to the Kukkarahalli Lake for some fresh air, they are forced to inhale fish frying smell, defeating the very purpose of a healthy walk.

Public have regretted that one-by-one, many shops are being permitted to open in the Lake surroundings.

There are many outlets selling a variety of things every day near the Railway Gate till late in the night where generally there is a huge gathering of people.

This is also a place for smokers though there is a ban on public smoking. Most of the times, walkers are forced to become passive smokers, allege the public.

“Elected representatives and officials are quick to commercialise tourist spots in Mysuru and wherever there is a concentration of people, they are quick to milk the place commercially by setting up shops. This attitude has marred the beauty of certain spots in Mysuru and there is no end to commercial exploitation. Looks like the netas and officers are bent upon destroying Mysuru’s natural beauty,” said a walker.

There is a huge density of vehicles on the road that links Bogadi Road with Hunsur Road. “Whenever the Railway Gate closes, vehicles extend up to 100 metres on both sides. A new Nandini milk booth has come up on the edge of Bogadi Main Road near the turn on the road that leads to Rangayana. It is quite natural that a motorist’s attention is diverted and this might lead to accidents,” he added.

‘They exert pressure’

We had permitted the Nandini outlet to set up the shop next to the Kukkarahalli Lake fencing that is over 8-ft from the road. But we have received a complaint that the milk booth has been constructed at the edge of the road. We have directed the University engineers to inspect the area and submit a report. If a walkers’ area is converted into a marketplace, certainly there will be opposition. If we do not accord permission, then they will exert pressure through some influence. You tell us what to do.”

—Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar, University of Mysore (University of Mysore is the custodian of Kukkarahalli Lake)